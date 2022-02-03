US claims Russia prepared fake videos as pretext to attack Ukraine

Pentagon says has evidence of Moscow planning false flag operation

The Pentagon said Thursday it had evidence of a plan by Moscow to film a fake Ukrainian attack on Russians to justify a real assault on its ex-Soviet neighbor.

"We do have information that the Russians are likely to want to fabricate a pretext for an invasion," said Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby.

"We believe that Russia would produce a very graphic propaganda video, which would include corpses and actors that would be depicting mourners and images of destroyed locations" to justify invading Ukraine, he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan renewed Thursday in Kiev his offer to host a summit bringing together Ukraine and Russia, adding his mediation to the diplomatic initiatives launched all over the place by the Europeans to avoid an armed conflict.

The dispatch by Moscow of tens of thousands of soldiers to the borders of Ukraine, which raises fears of an imminent invasion, has led to one of the worst Russian-Western crises since the Cold War.

Relaunching the standoff, the United States has decided to send 3,000 additional American soldiers to Eastern Europe while the Europeans, while warning of severe economic sanctions in the event of an attack, are increasing contacts with a view to a de-escalation.

French President Emmanuel Macron was due to speak by telephone with Russian, Ukrainian and Polish leaders on Thursday and is planning a visit to Moscow, as is German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.