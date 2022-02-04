Russia and China tell NATO to stop expansion

Moscow also says it fully supports Beijing's stance on Taiwan and opposes Taiwanese independence

Russia and China prepared a joint statement on Friday, demanding NATO halt its expansion.

The joint statement included harsh criticism of the United States and was issued during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China.

According to the Kremlin, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held warm and substantive talks in Beijing, describing the relationship as an advanced partnership with a unique character.

The Russian president also unveiled a new gas deal with China, further signaling the deepening ties between the two countries.

"The Russian side reaffirms its support for the One-China principle, confirms that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, and opposes any forms of independence of Taiwan," the joint statement said, according to Reuters.

The two countries expressed concern about "the advancement of US plans to develop global missile defense and deploy its elements in various regions of the world, combined with capacity building of high-precision non-nuclear weapons for disarming strikes and other strategic objectives," Reuters reported.

They said they opposed the enlargement of NATO and called on the alliance to abandon its "ideologized Cold War approaches."