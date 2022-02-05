With nuclear talks in balance, US grants sanction relief to Iran

Move reverses Trump’s decision to rescind sanction waivers

The administration of US President Joe Biden on Friday restored some sanctions wavers to Iran’s civilian nuclear program as talks aimed at salvaging the 2015 deal enter a critical phase.

As negotiators head back to Vienna for what could be a make-or-break session, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed several the so-called “civ-nuke” waivers.

The resumption of the waiver "would be essential to ensuring Iran's swift compliance" if a new deal on controlling Tehran's nuclear program can be reached in talks in Vienna, a State Department official speaking on condition of anonymity told US media.

The Republican administration of former president Donald Trump ended those waivers in 2020 as part of its “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran that began in 2018, after Trump withdrew the US from the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

“The waiver with respect to these activities is designed to facilitate discussions that would help to close a deal on a mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA and lay the groundwork for Iran’s return to performance of its JCPOA commitments,” the State Department said in a notice to Congress that announced the move.

“It is also designed to serve US nonproliferation and nuclear safety interests and constrain Iran’s nuclear activities,” the department said. “It is being issued as a matter of policy discretion with these objectives in mind, and not pursuant to a commitment or as part of a quid pro quo. We are focused on working with partners and allies to counter the full range of threats that Iran poses.”