Opinion: Ukraine and Russia on the verge of war

Hybrid warfare is greying the lines between rivalry and conflict, raising the risk of miscalculation

If a Russian invasion of Ukraine occurs it will come as a hybrid attack, a multi-dimensional assault by land, air, sea, and cyberspace.

Its aim, to gain control of the territory between the Russian border and the Crimean Peninsula – creating territorial continuity – and conveying a strong message to the West that Russia is not to be messed with.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is fed up, impatient and he realizes that now is his time.

NATO continues to expand, adding to its ranks 14 new countries since the end of the Cold War in 1991, bringing its membership to 30 nations. Putin is concerned that Ukraine will be the 31st and he intends to signal to NATO that this will not be tolerated.

Ukraine is the perfect "platform" for Russia to press its demands that NATO cease expanding, and refrain from military activity in Moscow’s sphere of influence. According to the Russians, Ukraine has not respected the Minsk Protocol, signed in 2014 to curb violence in the east of the country, providing the Kremlin with an excellent excuse.

More than that, the presence of a Russian-speaking majority in the Donbas region gives Putin a community that he can offer to “defend” from the pro-Western moves of Ukraine – well placing him to unite the two countries that are, in his view, one.

As the drums of war beat, it is interesting to examine the preparations the Russian military is making ahead of their upcoming campaign.

On the one hand the Russian military’s stance is a classic preparation for an invasion; with the preplacement of 150,000 soldiers on the border, concentrating combat systems, tanks, artillery, air defenses, planes, and helicopters.

On the other hand, Russia’s military machine is utilizing unconventional moves, as part of a comprehensive doctrine known as ‘hybrid warfare.’ On top of the threat of ‘hard power’ military strength, Russia is piling ‘soft power’ leverage – aiming to achieve its aims without the use of kinetic, real-world weapons.

Military intelligence operatives inserted into Ukraine are recruiting pro-Kremlin actors from within the Russian-speaking population, the White House has said. The objective? To launch an attack that could act as an excuse for Russian forces to ‘retaliate’ triggering an incursion.

Soft power in support of hard power, the two complimenting each other.

Additionally, just as in 2015, Russian hackers are launching large-scale cyber-attacks aiming to shut down Ukrainian national infrastructure, such as electricity networks, trains, communications, and cellular networks.

HANDOUT / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS-SERVICE / AFP Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visits combat positions and meets with servicemen at the frontline with Russia-backed separatists in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, on December 6, 2021.

In recent weeks, with the assistance of US cybersecurity agencies, Ukraine uncovered several hidden ‘back doors’ assessed to have been created by Russia for use in upcoming cyber-attacks. The purpose of these hacks is to paralyze and shut down critical national infrastructure in Ukraine, smoothing the road for Russian military forces attacking targets in the real world.

In parallel with efforts to degrade national infrastructure, Russian online actors conduct cyberattacks designed to produce influence. Psychological warfare through cyber exploits, using various media platforms and social networks to influence the Ukrainian leadership and sow fear and terror among ordinary Ukrainians. At the same time the actions encourage and raise the morale of the pro-Russian people of Ukraine.

Some of the psychological warfare efforts are directed against the United States and NATO, to convey messages lest they interfere in the conflict between the two countries.

As part of these psychological efforts Russian state-funded and state-directed media outlets have for years pushed false and provocative stories about Ukraine. These influence measures portray Ukraine’s government as an instigator of violence, even against its own civilians.

For example, in April 2021, a Russian media outlet reported that a Ukrainian military drone killed a young boy in the eastern Donbas region. The boy’s family did not confirm the incident, nor did any credible, official organizations.

Angela WEISS, Alexey DRUZHININ, Valentyn OGIRENKO / AFP Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia on March 1, 2018, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev, Ukraine on December 8, 2021 and US President Joe Biden in Delaware, United States, on January 15, 2021.

In the field of influence, Twitter and Telegram have become a playground between the parties. Many profiles are likely controlled by Russian actors, posting messages condemning Ukrainian rule, calling for unification between the states, and boasting and threatening about the capabilities of the Russian military.

A notable example of these methods was the first wave of a cyber-attack on January 14, where around 70 Ukrainian governmental websites were attacked and shut down, including the education and defense ministries. The Russian attackers left a message for users when accessing the sites: "Ukrainians - all information about you is now public. You must be afraid and expect the worst!"

Russian military units accumulated along the border are "warming engines," commandos and intelligence operatives are already operating deep within Ukraine, psychological warfare and cyber teams are sowing discord, and the Foreign Ministry is conducting a public dialogue with journalists.

This is synchronized, coordinated, and sophisticated hybrid warfare. Hybrid warfare, as only the Russians know how to do.

Over the next week, the Russian military is expected to hold a multi-armed exercise near the Ukrainian border, which will last ten days. It is expected to end on February 20.

When its forces are at the peak of readiness - during the exercise or at the end - is the Russian military expected to maneuver into Ukraine? Will the snowy February bring with it surprises? Will Putin withdraw under Western pressure? We have to wait and see.