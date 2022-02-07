Iran nuclear deal talks to resume in Vienna on Tuesday: EU

Eighth round of talks set to resume with progress made in recent weeks to revive 2015 agreement

Iran nuclear deal talks will resume in Vienna on Tuesday, diplomats said Monday, after negotiators in recent weeks cited progress in seeking to revive the 2015 landmark accord.

Parties to the deal have been negotiating in Vienna since last year with indirect US participation. Talks were most recently halted at the end of last month, and the negotiators returned to their capitals for consultations.

"The 8th round of the Vienna Talks... attended by China, France, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom, Iran and the United States resume tomorrow in Vienna," tweeted Alain Matton, spokesman of the EU, which chairs the discussions.

After months of stalemate, progress has been made in recent weeks to revive the 2015 agreement that was supposed to prevent Iran from acquiring an atomic bomb, a goal it has always denied pursuing.

Former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the pact in 2018 and reimposed tough economic sanctions on Iran, prompting the Islamic Republic to begin pulling back from its commitments under the deal and step up its nuclear activities.

The US State Department on Friday said it was waiving sanctions on Iran's civil nuclear program in a technical step necessary to return to the JCPOA.

The waiver allows other countries and companies to participate in Iran's civil nuclear program without triggering US sanctions on them, in the name of promoting safety and non-proliferation.