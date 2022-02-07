Red Cross: Server hack was 'highly sophisticated'

The hack 'could amount to something that is against the letter and spirit of international humanitarian law'

A cyberattack on the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) bore the hallmarks of a state or a group with equivalent means, the ICRC's data protection chief said Monday.

Massimo Marelli said he was "told by the people who are doing the forensics analysis that it was a highly sophisticated and targeted operation.”

The ICRC revealed on January 19 that it was the victim of a massive act of computer piracy, during which hackers seized the personal and confidential data of more than 515,000 vulnerable people, some of whom fled conflicts, were missing, or were prisoners.

Asked by the media platform Devex if the attack was carried out by a country, Marelli replied: "It's sufficiently sophisticated that it's compatible with that, or state-like.”

The hack "could amount to something that is against the letter and spirit of international humanitarian law,” he added.

Attributing the most elaborate cyberattacks is notoriously difficult, but in the case of the ICRC, there is the added dimension of its neutrality.

"It's an area that is very sensitive, in the sense that we wouldn't want the findings to be exploited for political reasons," said Marelli, warning against jumping to conclusions.

Attribution was "not necessarily conducive to our capacity to operate in a neutral, impartial, and independent manner,” he added.

Marelli said the attack could severely harm the trust that the ICRC relies on to work with parties of a conflict and affected communities.

"It erodes the capacity for a humanitarian organization to operate in the first place," he told Devex.