'No fundamental change' after Biden-Putin call

A call on Saturday between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin brought no major change in the diplomatic standoff over Russian troops buildup at the Ukrainian border, a senior US official said.

The call was "professional and substantive and lasted a bit over an hour. There was no fundamental change in the dynamics unfolding now for several weeks," the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters.

“President Biden was clear with President Putin that while the United States remains prepared to engage in diplomacy, in full coordination with our Allies and partners, we are equally prepared for other scenarios,” a White House statement said.

In a separate call on Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron told Putin that sincere negotiations were incompatible with an escalation in tensions over Ukraine, France said.

Russia massed well over 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border and sent troops to exercises in neighboring Belarus, yet its strongman leader Putin denies that Moscow intends to launch an offensive against Ukraine.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier in the day that US rhetoric warning of an imminent Russian attack on his country was stoking "panic" and demanded to see firm proof of a planned invasion.