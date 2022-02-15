US intel disclosures aim to fight Russia’s disinformation

The shift in Washington’s strategy recalls a lesson from the 2014 invasion of Crimea

The United States released a flurry of intelligence on Russia’s moves towards Ukraine in recent days and weeks, and officials say the disclosures are part of a curated strategy to counter Moscow’s weaponization of ambiguity.

By being transparent on information obtained regarding Moscow’s potential staging of a false flag operation or the number of troops along the border, the US aims to deter Russia from taking military action by catching officials off guard, sources explained.

“The hope is that the Russians are surprised about the allied knowledge of these things, and that they have an internal reaction,” a Western intelligence source disclosed to CNN.

“Sometimes, if you put enough doubt in the system, they may actually remove some competent people who they suspect of being spies who, in fact, aren't spies at all.”

The shift in Washington’s strategy recalls a lesson from the 2014 invasion of Crimea, when Russia disputed allegations that it sent military forces to the area while “little green men” - troops without identifiable markers - invaded the region.

Though Washington expressed skepticism on Russia’s denials, it did not officially counter them with intelligence.

Moscow leveraged the disinformation and ambiguity surrounding the soldiers - who were later confirmed by President Vladimir Putin to be Russian servicemen - in order to take control of Crimea.