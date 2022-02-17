Iranian negotiator says parties 'closer than ever' to nuclear agreement

'After weeks of intensive talks, we are closer than ever to an agreement'

Countries engaged in talks in Vienna over Iran's nuclear program are "closer than ever to an agreement," Tehran's chief negotiator said on Twitter Wednesday.

"Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed," Ali Bagheri Kani wrote. "Our negotiating partners need to be realistic, avoid intransigence and heed lessons of past 4yrs. Time for their serious decisions."

France on Wednesday said that the window for a deal was days, not weeks, warning of serious consequences should an agreement to revive the 2015 nuclear deal not be struck soon.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the Senate that time was running out because Iran was continuing to intensify its nuclear activities in violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"The more this goes on, the more Iran is accelerating its nuclear procedures," he said.

The current round of negotiations in Austria's capital is considered to be the final stage in talks between Iran and world powers to bring back the deal that former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from in 2018 favor of punishing sanctions, prompting Tehran to being to roll back on its commitments.

Iran is engaged in negotiations with Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia directly and with the United States indirectly.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh indicated on Monday that an agreement was in reach, but that it was up to the US and Europeans.

"All JCPOA sanctions with any labels must be lifted at the same time," Khatibzadeh said.