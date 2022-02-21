US says Russia has list of Ukrainians 'to be killed or sent to camps' - report

Letter sent to UN warns of human rights abuses in aftermath of military invasion

The United States has sent a letter to the United Nations claiming that Russia is compiling a list of Ukrainians "to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation," The Washington Post reports.

The newspaper published the letter on Sunday evening.

In the letter, Bathsheba Crocker, the US ambassador to the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva, warns of "widespread human suffering" if Russia decided to invade Ukraine.

“I would like to bring to your attention disturbing information recently obtained by the United States that indicates that human rights violations and abuses in the aftermath of a further invasion are being planned,” Crocker wrote in the letter addressed to Michelle Bachelet Jeria, the UN's high commissioner for human rights.

“These acts, which in past Russian operations have included targeted killings, kidnappings/forced disappearances, unjust detentions, and the use of torture, would likely target those who oppose Russian actions."

The letter indicates that likely targets by Moscow would include Russian and Belarusian dissidents in Ukraine, as well journalists, anti-corruption activists, ethnic and religious minorities and "LGBTQI+ persons.”

Also on Sunday, the White House announced that a meeting was agreed to "in principle" between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin unless there is an invasion.

Russia has amassed about 150,000 troops near Ukraine's border.