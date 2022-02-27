Iran rejects deadline, 'politically motivated' claims in nuclear talks

Comments appear to be in reference to questions about uranium traces found at two undeclared sites

Iran said on Sunday it will not accept any deadline set by the West to revive its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and wants "politically motivated" claims by UN watchdog IAEA about Tehran’s nuclear work to be dropped, Iranian state TV reported.

"We have answered the agency's (IAEA) questions or politically motivated claims... that we think were baseless. These dossiers should be closed," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said, according to state TV's website.

Among sticking points in the indirect talks between Iran and the United States to revive the 2015 nuclear deal appear to be questions about uranium traces found by the IAEA at old but undeclared sites in Iran.

"Iran accepts no deadlines," Khatibzadeh said, in apparent reaction to media reports that the United States had set a deadline for the nuclear talks in the Austrian capital Vienna.

Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani will return to Vienna on Sunday evening for the talks, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Bagheri Kani flew to Tehran last week for consultations with Iranian officials.

Khatibzadeh said Monday of last week that Iran and world powers had made "significant progress," with the US echoing that sentiment on Friday.

"There's been significant progress over the last week or two," a US State Department official told reporters on condition of anonymity. "But at the same time it's important to note that very serious issues remain."

The US is participating indirectly in the negotiations aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear accord that former US president Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018 in favor of punishing sanction on Tehran, with Iran subsequently violating parts of the agreement.