Report: US uncovers Iranian plot to assassinate John Bolton

Mike Pompeo also reportedly on the hit list to avenge killing of Qasem Soleimani

A new report out of the US suggests the State Department has uncovered an Iranian plot to assassinate former national security adviser John Bolton.

The Washington Examiner is citing a Justice Department official, saying an investigation had uncovered evidence against at least two Iranians, but the Biden administration has reportedly refrained from publicly indicting the men for fear it could derail nuclear deal negotiations in Vienna.

Similar threats from Iranians are also said to have been made against other former Trump administration officials, including former secretary of state Mike Pompeo.

The primary motive for the plot is believed to be rooted in Iran's quest to avenge the death of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone assassination in January of 2020.

The Examiner reported that many active and former government officials believe that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei instructed current Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani to kill a top US government official as revenge for the Soleimani hit.

"As a matter of Department policy, we do not confirm or deny non-public law enforcement activity. In every case, the Department's decision whether to charge would be made based on the facts and law and in accordance with the principles of federal prosecution," a Justice Department spokesman said.