Biden to attend EU, NATO summits on Ukraine next week

'The president is a big believer in face-to-face diplomacy'

US President Joe Biden will travel to Brussels for NATO and European Union summits next week, officials said, as Western allies align their response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The meetings between the US leader and his European counterparts come after Washington and Brussels unveiled successive waves of coordinated sanctions against Moscow.

“While he’s there, his goal is to meet in person face-to-face with his European counterparts and talk about, assess where we are at this point in the conflict in the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. We’ve been incredibly aligned to date,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

“That doesn’t happen by accident. The president is a big believer in face-to-face diplomacy. So it’s an opportunity to do exactly that.”

"We will address Russia's invasion of Ukraine, our strong support for Ukraine, and further strengthening NATO's deterrence and defense," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a tweet.

"At this critical time, North America and Europe must continue to stand together," he added.

The trip follows Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to eastern flank NATO countries of Poland and Romania last week to discuss with leaders the growing refugee crisis in eastern Europe sparked by the Russian invasion and to underscore the Biden administration’s support for NATO allies.