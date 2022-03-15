Russia says agreement on reviving Iran nuclear deal now being 'polished'

Moscow, Tehran share view that Western sanctions are imposed 'with the aim of overriding international law'

Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday the remaining points of an agreement aimed at 2015 nuclear deal with Iran were being "polished," and again denied US suggestions that Moscow was blocking an accord, the TASS news agency reported.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after meeting his Iranian counterpart that Russia received written assurances from Washington that sanctions against Moscow over Ukraine would not hinder cooperation within the framework of the deal.

Russian outlets quoted the ministry as saying these points were being added to the treaty.

Lavrov said that the guarantees it received from Washington would protect Russian involvement in Iran's sole Bushehr nuclear energy plant.

The minister said Moscow and Tehran share the position that Western sanctions are imposed with the aim of overriding international law, and accused Washington and its partners of directing the penalties "primarily against ordinary citizens."

In recent years Iran also partnered with Russia in Syria to support Syrian President Bashar Assad. However, historic distrust between the nations remains over Russia’s invasion of Iran during World War II and refusing to leave afterward.