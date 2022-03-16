Righteous Senator Kimberley Kitching, friend of Israel, dies at 52

Yes, she was ambitious, yes she ruffled feathers, but always for a righteous cause

By Michael Danby

Twenty fives years ago, local radio crackled – a newly elected Melbourne City councilor, Kimberley Kitching, removed some anti-Israel ‘tagging’ from the tourist laneways of the central city.

Albert Dadon, Chair of the Australia Israel Cultural Exchange heard this by chance and tracked Kimberley down at the Town Hall. Minutes later, they were lunching and conversing in animated French - typical Kimberley.

She was only a Senator for one term (six years) when she died at 52-years of age last week. As others have said, it is achingly sad that the whip-smart, vivacious, and principled Senator died of a sudden heart attack.

From when did her powerful cosmopolitan persona emerge? Probably from her years of travel, accompanying her dear parents in her early years as her father was posted to various academic institutions.

Her father Bill, a renowned organic chemistry professor, spent time at the Sorbonne in France. Over more than a decade later, Kimberly and her husband Andrew attended our extended family Seder (Passover meal) where she delighted in our family’s holiday costumes, each year wearing the headdress of Pharaoh’s daughter Bithiah who saved Moses from the Nile.

Her cultural sympatico with Israel and Jews was a lifelong trait, although she was a devote Catholic.

She had an unusual cultural understanding of all kinds of minorities. Every peaceful Hong Konger, Bahai, Tibetan, Uyghur, or Taiwanese had her ear and solidarity.

Kimberley participated in the regular pre-Covid Australia-Israel Dialogues at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem and also delighted in the old city, the glorious range of donuts in Tel Aviv during Chanukkah, and the entrepreneurial spirit of the Israeli people.

Of course, she was the ranking Opposition Deputy of the Parliamentary Friends of Israel, together with those of the United States, Bahai, and Tibetan Parliamentary friendship groups. His Holiness The Dalai Lama issued a statement grieving her death and recognizing the significant achievements of the first-term Senator.

Kimberley was ahead of other public figures and vocal about the response to the Chinese government’s bullying of Australia.

Beijing’s ’14 demands’ insisted that Australia must constrain democracy before China could lift its embargo on Australian imports.

Since the Chinese Government adopted its Wolf Warrior tactics against Australia, the authoritative Lowy Institute poll showed that 80 percent of Australians distrust China. Senator Kitching, pro-American, pro-Israel, and staunchly supportive of human rights, ardently reflected that newly felt Australian discomfort with China.

Her response was to join with others to form a parliamentary group called the Wolverines to counter Chinese propaganda. She was an old-fashioned social democrat, deeply soaked in the values of Western civilization.

Yes, she was ambitious, yes she ruffled feathers, but always for a righteous cause.

Australia, for instance, was slow to adopt the Magnitsky Human Rights laws that enabled countries to sanction individuals such as Russian oligarchs or the heads of Beijing’s concentration camps for its treatment of its Uyghur minorities.

Kimberley was anxious to corral the doubtful leftists in her own party into supporting this human rights push-back. So, she maneuvered and organized the Conservative government to call a public hearing into these prospective Magnitsky laws.

She knew there would emerge bi-partisan and irresistible support for the legislation. She collaborated with Magnitsky Laws’ international sponsor and US businessman, Bill Browder. They organized the appearance of Amal Clooney and renowned Australian lawyer Geoffrey Robertson QC to testify at the Committee’s hearings.

The ‘A -listers’ duly appeared and then as Kimberley expected, the next chess piece fell as the Australian Labor Party announced it would join the government in passing the legislation. This was largely due to Kimberley’s masterful stewardship of the legislation.

Subsequently, at a glittering ceremony in London, England, Kimberley appeared to receive a justly deserved global human rights award.

In Australia, few first-term or indeed even long-term members of parliament have Kimberley’s legacy of policy achievements.

This explains why there has been such passion and grief expressed about her untimely demise across the parliamentary aisles, in every recess of Australia and across the globe.

In her last op-ed excoriating the Sack of Ukraine, Kimberly casually dropped into her observations, a quote from the poet Khalil Gibran: "life without liberty is like a body without a spirit."

That was her own ethos. Her fearless love of her country, human rights, and unusually Isreal and the Jewish people marked her as a rare and precious bird.

Gone from us now.

So much work still to do, especially in these dangerous times.

Her memory is a blessing.

The Honourable Michael Danby was previously Parliamentary Secretary of the Arts and Charman of the Australian Parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee. He and his wife Amanda were close friends of Kimberley Kitching and her husband Andrew for nearly 30 years. Kimberly and Michael convened a regular luncheon group of ‘China experts’ the day she died.