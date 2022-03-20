Amid the Ukraine war, a global energy crisis looms

'Reducing demand is a way of addressing the situation without just pumping more oil'

As the war in Ukraine drags on, a potential global energy crisis the first of its kind is becoming more realistic, an international energy organization said Friday, warning nations to reduce their use of oil and gas to soften the inevitable blow.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) - formed in 1974 in the wake of an oil crisis to ensure a stable worldwide energy market - said the consequences of Moscow’s assault on Kyiv will likely intensify in the coming months.

“Reducing demand is a way of addressing the situation without just pumping more oil,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol, The New York Times (NYT) reported.

He suggested that repercussions from the Ukraine-Russia war would differ from the 1973 oil shortage because it involves natural gas as well, which affects transportation and electricity.

Countries are also more interconnected, Birol added, making one disturbance bleed into the greater global market.

Along with its warning, the IEA recommended 10 steps that nations could take to preserve oil, including:

1. Reducing speed limits

2. Work from home

3. Train travel instead of airplanes

4. Car-free Sundays

5. Reduced fares on public transportation

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1504778427487957017 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The agency found that, if developed economies implemented all recommendations, they could cut oil demand by 2.7 million barrels per day, NYT reported.

That levels with the estimated 2.5 million daily barrels of Russian oil that are expected to be lost to global markets in the next few months.

In Europe, where its supply of natural gas and oil from Russia has skyrocketed in recent years, leaders are encouraging citizens to conserve energy.

“Reducing the energy consumption we have overall, the individual contribution by 450 million Europeans, makes a big chunk,” said the European Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen.