Exclusive: IAEA head speaks to i24NEWS about looming Iran deal

'I fully understand' Israel's concerns about the Iran nuclear deal

In an exclusive interview, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi discussed with i24NEWS the prospects of a revived Iran nuclear agreement, Israel's concerns over the deal and the fate of Ukraine's nuclear plants.

Speaking via video link from Vienna to i24NEWS host Damian Pachter in Jaffa Port, Grossi said that the situation with Ukraine's nuclear reactors amid the Russian military invasion was a cause for concern.

"It is a situation I have defined as serious. A situation that brings great concern," Grossi said.

Regarding Israel's concerns about the Iran nuclear deal, Grossi said that he spoke with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and that he "fully understands" Israel's concerns about the agreement.

Watch the full interview: