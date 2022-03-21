China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 was en route from Kunming to Guanghzou

A passenger plane carrying 132 people was reported to have crashed in mountainous terrain in southwest China, Monday morning.

There were no details available of casualty figures, with rescue teams scrambling to reach the site, China's CCTV reported.

Fires were reported at the crash site, where the Boeing 737 impacted in Teng County, Wuzhou, Guangxi, the local emergency management department was quoted as saying.

The China Eastern Airlines flight number MU5735 was en route from Kunming to Guanghzou, China, carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members. The flight lifted off from Kunming shortly after 1 pm local time (0500 GMT).

The airplane was a Boeing 737-89P (B-1791).

"We are shocked to learn of the China Eastern MU5735 accident," Chinese President Xi Jinping said, as reported by CCTV. He also called for "all efforts" toward the rescue and to find out the "cause of the accident as soon as possible."

Video being shared on social media appeared to show debris from the plane and a large fire with smoke on a forested mountainside.

AFP reported that the news agency attempted to contact China Eastern Airlines but did not receive an immediate response.