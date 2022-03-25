White House 'to increase pressure on Iran if nuclear diplomacy fails'

The talks were close to an agreement until Russia made last-minute demands

The United States is still pursuing talks on Iran's nuclear program but will work with allies to increase pressure on Iran if diplomacy fails, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

The talks were close to an agreement until Russia made last-minute demands of the United States, insisting that sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine would not hurt its trade with Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian claimed a day earlier that his country was ready to reach a lasting agreement with world powers, blaming the latest failure to revive Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal on an allegedly “unrealistic vision” by the United States.

Speaking during a visit to Beirut, he urged the Washington to stop “wasting time.”