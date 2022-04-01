Russia is crucial in addressing food crisis, aid group says

'In a humanitarian situation, as we have it today, there must be open lines of communication'

Excluding Russia from the Group of 20 (G20) major economies and other international institutions could hinder efforts to address the global food crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, according to an aid group.

Mathias Mogge, chief executive of the German aid group Welthungerhilfe told Reuters that it was critical to maintain a relationship with Russia - one of the world’s largest wheat producers - in tackling the crisis.

"Russia is the aggressor here, and there need to be sanctions and everything,” said Mogge.

“But in a humanitarian situation, as we have it today, there must be open lines of communication.”

Mogge’s comments came days after US President Joe Biden said he thinks Russia should be removed from the G20.

Although, experts say that is unlikely to happen given the lack of support from several G20 members.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is driving food prices significantly higher across the world and triggering shortages of crucial crops in parts of Central Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa, according to UN officials.

The war has slashed shipments from Ukraine and Russia, which together account for 25 percent of world wheat exports and 16 percent of corn exports, driving international prices higher.

Mogge said he expected G7 leaders to address the issue in their upcoming meetings.

Russia was still part of what was then the G8 during the last food crises in 2007 and 2008, and played a constructive role in reducing worldwide hunger, Mogge added.