Vatican mulling Jerusalem meeting between pope, Russian patriarch

The Vatican is considering the possibility of extending Pope Francis' trip to Lebanon in June so he can fly to Jerusalem to meet with Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, two sources told Reuters on Monday.

This would be the second meeting between the two, with the first in Cuba in 2016 being the first between a pope and the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church since the Great Schism.

Kirill, 75, gave his blessing for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a position that splintered the worldwide Orthodox Church.

The sources, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the plan was for the 85-year-old pope, who is due in Lebanon on June 12-13, to fly to Amman, Jordan, on the morning of June 14.

From there, he would board a helicopter to Jerusalem on the same day for the meeting with Kirill and then return to Rome from there, the sources said, according to Reuters.

One source said the trip was almost inevitable, while the other said it was one possibility.

Francis said he hoped to meet Kirill somewhere in the Middle East this year upon returning from Malta last week.

On Sunday, Kirill called on Russians to rally around authorities as Moscow pursues the invasion of Ukraine.

"Let the Lord help us unite during this difficult time for our Fatherland, including around the authorities," the Interfax news agency quoted Kirill as saying at a sermon in Moscow.