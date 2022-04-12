Opinion: Intelligence failures - Afghanistan vs. Ukraine

Both the US and Russia fatally underestimated their enemy in the last 12 months

On the night of February 24, the Russian military invaded Ukraine; an operation that Russian war planners anticipated would take two weeks to bring the neighboring state to heel.

Beyond the operational and logistical problems of the Kremlin’s military, its forces encountered severe and unanticipated civilian resistance. At the time of publication – six weeks into the war – it seems that the end of the battle for Ukraine is still a long way off.

On July 8, 2021, US President Joe Biden announced an acceleration to the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, after 20 years of operations. As these troops began their departure on August 15, US intelligence assessments anticipated that the Afghan government – backed for years by Washington – would stand for one to two years before falling to the Taliban.

But the administration of Ashraf Ghani fell so rapidly to the Sunni extremists that the Taliban were in control of almost the entire country before the US could extricate itself, just two weeks later.

Two intelligence assessments made within less than 12 months of each other – two major intelligence failures.

Afghanistan

The US-led war in Afghanistan is the longest ever fought by Washington, and it formed the context for then-president Barak Obama saying that his nation’s citizens were tired of being “the world’s policeman.” A sentiment that the Covid-19 pandemic, and the health and economic crises that went with it, reinforced into a trend towards "bringing the boys home."

At a press conference nearly two months before the haphazard evacuation of US forces, Biden was asked if a Taliban takeover in Afghanistan was inevitable. A question to which he answered in the negative, citing the scale of Afghan Security Forces’ 350,000 soldiers compared to the Taliban’s 70,000 fighters.

Biden's statement at the time was supported by about 20 different intelligence assessments from four different US security agencies. It was backed up by the superiority in numbers, equipment and capabilities of the Afghan military, compared to their Taliban adversaries.

But the Afghan army surrendered to Taliban forces almost without a fight and American weapons were handed over to its militants en masse: including rifles, ammunition, armored vehicles, tanks, artillery, and combat helicopters.

And so, on August 30, the last day of withdrawal when Afghanistan's gates closed behind the United States’ troops, the Taliban was already in full control of the Afghan state.

The American intelligence assessment did not adequately consider the religious and ideological fervor of the Taliban, or their widespread support.

Assessments by US agencies that the Taliban would allow its foreign enemies to depart and would then launch an onslaught against Kabul proved to be wrong on day two of the US withdrawal (around August 15) as the Taliban accelerated its operational tempo. But despite this, the White House did not change its assumptions on what would happen next – even though its own intelligence agencies did so.

Ukraine

The Russian Army prepared for an invasion of Ukraine several months prior to zero hour, concentrating large forces on its border with Ukraine, along the Belarus-Ukrainian border, and on the Black Sea.

On February 10, the Russian military conducted a ten-day readiness exercise. Four days later its cyber offensive teams attacked Ukrainian government websites and banks. And on February 24, it launched a combined arms assault from the south, east, and north into Ukraine.

Since this day, the Russian military has progressed slowly, contrary to all its plans, functioning poorly in an uncoordinated manner. Its air forces are not achieving air superiority, and are consequently not assisting its ground forces as would be expected of a modern military.

Land forces are similarly uncoordinated, finding themselves stuck using local roads, and bogged down with logistical problems and malfunctioning vehicles. Even running short on fuel and food.

Among the cumulative failures of the glorious Russian Army, is one critical failure - the intelligence element.

Russia, the third-largest power in the world, behind only the US and China, is larger, stronger, and better equipped than its Ukrainian enemy. Kyiv’s forces are a relatively respectable army – which unlike Russia does not possess nuclear weapons – standing alone on the battlefield against Putin.

The Kremlin understood the political and military maps, interpreted them as in its favor, and decided to take advantage of the situation and the weakness of the West by starting a military campaign. In this context, adding to Russia’s clout, the Kremlin flexed its nuclear forces - a signal to the West that it would be unwise to intervene.

The Russian plan of attack was said to be quick and effective - invasion, eradication of the Ukrainian army, and control of Ukraine’s territory. Its intelligence assessments suggested that the "liberating" Russian army would be welcomed into the country and that they would receive local logistical assistance.

Polls conducted by the Federal Security Agency (FSB) on the eve of the invasion indicated sympathy towards the Kremlin among the Ukrainian public, especially among separatists living in the south of the country. The FSB's intelligence assessment formed the basis for the decision on the date of the invasion and the assumption of Russia’s ability to replace the Ukrainian president. As part of its legitimacy campaign, the Kremlin began spinning the Ukrainian neo-Nazi narrative several days before the invasion.

The Russian intelligence assessment did not consider however the nationalist views of the population it was invading. It did not take into account the rapid mobilization and resistance of Ukrainian civilians, who began fighting Russian forces with every means at their disposal, going so far as to employ the most basic means such as Molotov cocktails.

Moreover, Russian operational planners did not take into account the period of the year in which they were operating, ignoring the accumulated mud on the sides of the road. This led to armored convoys traversing the Ukrainian countryside via roads, making them easier targets for ambushes by the defenders who made the most of the anti-tank weapons supplied to them.

At the point of contact it appears that Russian forces are operating without access to the tactical intelligence that their military has the technology to provide them with. This is likely a problem of communication with the information remaining stuck at the top of the chain of command, and not being pushed down to the troops in the field that require it.

Surgical intelligence operations carried out by special forces, such as attempting to assassinate the Ukrainian president, were also in vain.

Putin's intelligence assessments were all doomed to failure, as the president was willing to hear only what he wanted to hear. It was enough to watch a video virally circulated on the internet at the end of February - showing the dominance Putin holds over his generals and intelligence directors - to see that none of these men were in a position to provide their ruler with a straight answer.

Intelligence failure

There are similar elements of intelligence failures in the two test cases mentioned in this article.

In Afghanistan as in Ukraine, American and Russian intelligence found it difficult to properly assess the power and importance of their opponents’ ideology, which was a critical driving force in both events.

Such intelligence is based on a deep understanding of culture and anthropology, often not considered in "classical" intelligence assessments.

In Afghanistan, the US president was fed intelligence assessments that predicted the Afghan government's ability to last one to two years. However, as the withdrawal date approached, US intelligence changed its assessment, and despite this, the US president found it difficult to update his understanding of the situation.

In Ukraine, the Russian president was unwilling to accept different views and was adamant in his belief that the Ukrainian people - certainly in the separatist-friendly parts of the country - would support and assist the Russian Army.

In Afghanistan, the US did not take into account the asymmetric combat capability of the Taliban, which has managed to defeat a significantly stronger opponent. In Ukraine, Russian intelligence did not expect the civilian militia fighters to subdue the Russian Army by asymmetric means.

In both cases, there was no shortage of information on the part of the relevant intelligence organizations, but rather their analysis was flawed. Cultural, psychological and organizational biases skewed the processes, producing flawed intelligence assessments.

Summary

The role of intelligence organizations is to provide a snapshot that describes reality to decision-makers, whether they be leaders at the political or the military level.

But this snapshot will always be flawed and will contain gaps, something that should be part of the working assumption of intelligence producers. As intelligence is produced by human beings, it contains all the biases of those that constructed it.

Intelligence failures are inevitable and have lurked behind some of the greatest military disasters from history: including Israel’s 1973 Yom Kippur War; the attack on Pearl Harbor that brought the US into World War II; and the flawed intelligence that led to the invasion of Iraq by the Bush administration.

Both the invasion of Ukraine and the departure from Afghanistan should stand as a lesson for future intelligence operations, and as a warning on the dangers of assumptions for decision makers.