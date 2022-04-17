Passover, Easter, Ramadan overlap for first time in 33 years

Jewish, Muslim, Christian holidays coincide Sunday in rare event

Sunday marks the first time in 33 years that the Jewish holiday of Passover, Muslim holiday of Ramadan and Christian holiday of Easter fall on the same date in the calendar.

The world's 2.38 billion Christians on Sunday observe Easter, which commemorates the resurrection from the dead of Jesus Christ.

The holiest day in the Christian calendar has extra significance in Israel, particularly in Jerusalem where an Easter Sunday Mass takes place at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Easter is the culmination of Holy Week activities that began last Thursday tracing the events leading to Jesus' crucifixion.

The Jewish holiday of Passover is celebrated every year during the Hebrew month of Nisan, the first month in the Jewish calendar. It commemorates the Israelite exodus from slavery in Egypt. The sacred observance began on Friday evening with the traditional Seder in which the story of Israelite freedom from Egyptian bondage is told. It ends the following Friday evening.

The month-long Muslim fasting holiday of Ramadan began on the evening of April 1 and ends on the evening of May 1. During the entire month of Ramadan, Muslims fast every day from dawn to sunset. Ramadan commemorates the prophet Muhammad's first revelation.

"As Passover, Easter, and Ramadan converge this weekend, we pray for peace and tranquility in Israel, in the United States, and around the world," the American Jewish Committee said in a tweet.