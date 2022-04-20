UK's Johnson to offer India alternatives to Russia ties on visit

Western allies call for India to speak out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to offer help to India in cutting reliance on Russian oil and defense equipment when he visits this week.

Starting Thursday, on his first trip to India as prime minister, Johnson will discuss strengthening security cooperation in meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a spokesperson for the British leader said.

Western allies are calling for India to speak out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, India is the world's biggest buyer of Russian weapons and has refrained from imposing sanctions on Moscow and abstained in a United Nations vote condemning the invasion.

Modi has, however, expressed concern over the killing of civilians.

US President Joe Biden told Modi earlier this month that buying more oil from Russia was not in India's interest. However, Johnson does not plan on lecturing Modi on the matter, his spokesperson said.

A director at the Society For Policy Studies in New Delhi, Uday Bhaskar, said, "The problem is Britain can't solve India's dependence on Russia. It doesn't have enough oil or the right type of military equipment to sell," according to Reuters.

Johnson will arrive in India with an eye still on matters in London. He has been accused of deliberately misleading parliament about parties in Downing Street that broke his own Covid lockdown restrictions. As a result of his trip to India, he will miss a vote on Thursday over whether he should be referred to a parliamentary investigation.