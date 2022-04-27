Delegations from 25 counties to participate in the 2022 March of the Living

Only eight Holocaust survivors will take part in the march

Nearly 2,000 participants from 25 different countries will take part Thursday in the traditional March of the Living at the former Nazi extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland.

Among the participants in the march are delegations from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Hungary, Austria, Germany, Holland, Lithuania, Poland, Greece, France, Canada, Ukraine, the United States, Argentina, Mexico and Uruguay.

Only eight Holocaust survivors will take part in the march, which takes place on the occasion of the Holocaust Remembrance Day celebrated on Thursday.

Most of these survivors believe that this year could be the last year they will be able to attend the event.

The theme of the march will therefore focus on the importance of passing on the responsibility of teaching the Holocaust to future generations, and remembering those who endured the dark days of Nazi oppression and the systematic annihilation of over 6 million Jewish victims.

The 2 mile walk from Auschwitz I to Birkenau will end with the traditional ceremony at the remains of the Auschwitz-Birkenau crematoria, featuring former Israeli Chief Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau, Israel’s military cantor Shai Abramson, Holocaust survivors and Israeli singer Harel Skaat.

Torches of remembrance will be lit in memory of the six million Jewish women, children and men who perished during the Second World War.