WHO expects more cases of monkeypox to emerge globally

The World Health Organization said Saturday it expects to identify more cases of monkeypox as it expands surveillance in countries where the disease is not typically found.

As of Saturday, 92 confirmed cases and 28 suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported from 12 member states that are not endemic for the virus, the UN agency said.

It added it would provide further guidance and recommendations in the coming days, helping countries mitigate the spread of the disease.

"Available information suggests that human-to-human transmission is occurring among people in close physical contact with cases who are symptomatic," the agency added, according to Reuters.

Monkeypox is an infectious disease that is usually mild and is endemic in parts of west and central Africa. It is spread by close contact so that it can be relatively quickly contained through such measures as self-isolation and hygiene.

"What seems to be happening now is that it has got into the population as a sexual form, as a genital form, and is being spread as are sexually transmitted infections, which has amplified its transmission around the world," WHO official David Heymann, an infectious disease specialist, told Reuters.

On Friday, Israel reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox.

The patient, a man in his 30s who recently returned from a trip abroad with symptoms of the virus, was feeling well, Tel Aviv's Ichilov hospital said in a statement.