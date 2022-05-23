Risk of monkeypox spreading widely 'very low': EU agency

WHO says that transmission of rare disease can be stopped outside endemic countries

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, the EU health agency, said Monday the risk that the rare disease monkeypox would spread among the general population was "very low," but high for certain groups.

"Most of the current cases have presented with mild disease symptoms, and for the broader population, the likelihood of spread is very low," ECDC director Andrea Ammon said, adding that the likelihood of further spread through close contact among persons with multiple sexual partners was considered "high."

In recent weeks, the rare disease has been detected in several European nations, the United States, Australia and Canada.

Also on Monday, the World Health Organization said that monkeypox outbreaks in non-endemic countries can be contained and human-to-human transmission of the virus stopped.

"We want to stop human-to-human transmission. We can do this in the non-endemic countries... This is a containable situation," the WHO's emerging diseases lead Maria Van Kerkhove told a live interaction on the UN health agency's social media channels.