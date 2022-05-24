Erdogan says he will no longer recognize Greek PM after US remarks

Turkish leader accuses Kyriakos Mitsotakis of trying to block the sale of US F-16 fighter jets to Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday accused Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of trying to block the sale of US F-16 fighter jets to Ankara during a visit to the United States.

"He no longer exists for me. I will never agree to meet with him. We will continue our way with honorable politicians," Erdogan said at a news conference following the weekly cabinet meeting.

Mitsotakis met US President Joe Biden and senior US officials last week in Washington. His US visit also included a visit to Capitol Hill where he addressed a joint session of Congress.

During his visit, Mitsotakis said that Greece will start procedures for the purchase of F-35 fighter jets from the United States by 2030.

"We had agreed to not include third countries in our dispute with him. Despite this, last week, he had a visit to the US and talked at the Congress and warned them not to give F-16s to us," the Turkish leader said.

Following Erdogan's remarks, Greek government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou responded that Mitsotakis defends Greece's rights and international law and that Greece's foreign policy is also based on its alliances.

"We won't get into a counter argument with Turkey's leadership. Our policy is a policy of principles," he said in a statement.

Turkey and Greece are both NATO members but the Mediterranean neighbors are at odds over a host of issues, including maritime boundaries, the extent of their continental shelves, airspace, and ethnically split Cyprus.