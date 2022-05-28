First steps to reform global health emergency agreed at WHO meeting

The WHO forum comes as monkeypox outbreaks are being reported in non-endemic regions

Countries agreed to reform the rules around disease outbreaks – known as the International Health Regulations (IHR) – in the face of the ongoing Covid pandemic and fears of monkeypox cases worldwide.

The amendments, confirmed by the World Health Organization (WHO) assembly, are part of a handful of concrete outcomes from a meeting considered a once-in-a-generation chance for the United Nations health agency to strengthen its role following some 15 million deaths by Covid.

Initially led by Washington, the alteration is the first step in a broader reform of the IHR, which set out countries' legal obligations around disease outbreaks, expected to take up to two years.

Earlier this week, African countries and others voiced opposition to the approach, but three diplomatic sources said this was overcome through changes to the proposal’s wording.

The proposed reforms, yet to be formally approved by the assembly, refer to steps to address “equity” issues – a key point for developing nations including many in Africa which demand guarantees about the sharing of vaccines and treatments for future health emergencies.

Other US-led proposals yet to be negotiated include the possible deployment of expert teams to contamination sites and the creation of a new compliance committee to monitor the rule’s future implementation.

The WHO forum came as monkeypox outbreaks are being reported in non-endemic regions – including in the United States, Europe, and Israel.