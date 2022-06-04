Two Saudi delegations to visit US as ties improve

Biden publicly acknowledged on Friday that he may travel to Saudi Arabia soon

Two Saudi government delegations plan to visit the United States this month, officials said on Saturday, as Riyadh and Washington step up efforts to fix strained ties and lay the ground for an eventual visit by US President Joe Biden.

The first delegation is expected to visit Washington on June 15 and will be led by Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid bin Abdullah al-Qasabi. The second, led by Investment Minister Khaled Al-Falih, is planned by the end of the month, two officials said.

The officials declined to be named as the plans had not been made public.

The delegations are expected to include dozens of government officials and Saudi company executives who will discuss agreements and deals in several sectors including transportation, logistics and renewable energy, they said.

Biden publicly acknowledged on Friday that he may travel to Saudi Arabia soon, a trip that multiple sources say is expected and could include talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

This represents a stark reversal for a leader who called for the Gulf kingdom to be made a pariah state over the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

One reported reason for the change in policy is Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which compelled Washington to reexamine its ties with several states in order to adapt to the new geopolitical reality, including supply chain disruptions and a regime of sanctions against the regime of President Vladimir Putin.