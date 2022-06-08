Monkeypox outbreak tops 1,000 cases, WHO warns of ‘real’ risk

Mass vaccination not recommended against the virus

More than 1,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from 29 countries that are not endemic to the disease.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said no deaths have been reported from the monkeypox outbreaks that were confirmed in non-endemic states, notably in Spain, Portugal and Britain.

“The risk of monkeypox becoming established in non-endemic countries is real,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned.

He added that the sudden nature of the outbreak might mean an undetected transmission was taking place for some time already. According to the official, the danger is particularly high for vulnerable groups, including pregnant women and children. However, mass vaccination is not recommended by the UN health agency.

Monkeypox was first detected in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1970 and is endemic in nine African countries. More than 1,400 cases were suspected in the region this year so far.

The initial symptoms of the disease include high fever, swollen lymph nodes and a blistery chickenpox-like rash. With few hospitalizations being reported, patients are advised to isolate at home and consult a health worker.

Earlier in May, Israel confirmed its second case of monkeypox. Both patients were men who recently returned from trips abroad.