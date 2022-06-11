Biden says he's yet to decide on Saudi trip

Rights groups call on leader to adopt tougher line on abuses

US President Joe Biden on Saturday said he was yet to decide if he will travel to Saudi Arabia, a week after he opened the door to a possible trip, which would be his first Middle East tour in a presidential capacity.

White House sources said Biden was planning a trip to Saudi Arabia and Israel in late June, while other reports said the plans could fall through due to the instability of the Israeli governing coalition.

The White House said last year that the president feels that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is a "pariah" for his role in the killing of a political opponent, Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in Turkey in 2018.

The accusation is vehemently denied by Riyadh, in the face of abundant publicly available evidence.

Meanwhile a coalition of rights groups urged Biden not scrap the visit in the absence of commitments by Riyadh on human rights, warning it would be seen as tacit endorsement and could encourage "violations."

"We urge your administration to secure genuine progress on human rights before acting in a manner that would bolster the status of the crown prince and his government," 13 NGOs, including Human Rights Watch and the Gulf Centre for Human Rights, said in an open letter to Biden.

The crown prince's government "routinely and callously abuses the rights of its own citizens, as well as those of Americans and others around the world," the letter added.