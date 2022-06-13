21 countries join US in statement critical of UN body's focus on Israel

'Today is a day of change at the Human Rights Council'

Israel's foreign minister on Monday hailed a statement signed by 22 countries slamming a report by the UN Human Rights Council for being biased against Israel.

“Today is a day of change at the Human Rights Council. A day on which morality is overcoming hypocrisy. Enough with the bias," Yair Lapid said in a statement in which he thanked the United States and in particular Secretary of State Antony Blinken for leading the initiative.

The Commission of Inquiry (COI) was established following Israel's 11-day conflict in May of last year with the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

The report was released last week and on Monday its findings were debated at the 50th session of the UN body in Geneva, Switzerland.

“We believe the nature of the COI established last May is further demonstration of long-standing, disproportionate attention given to Israel in the Council and must stop,” US Ambassador Michèle Taylor read out at the session.

In addition to the US and Israel, the other countries that signed the statement include Austria, Bulgaria, Brazil, Canada, Cameroon, Colombia, Croatia, Eswatini, Germany, Guatemala, Hungary, Liberia, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, North Macedonia, Holland, Palau, Togo and the United Kingdom.

In the 18-page report, the COI blamed Israel’s “persistent discrimination against Palestinians” for violence between the two sides and accused the Jewish state of "perpetual occupation."