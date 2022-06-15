Israel signs gas export agreement with EU, Egypt

Israeli gas will be transferred to Egypt via a pipeline and then transported to Europe

Israel signed an agreement Wednesday morning with the European Union and Egypt to export natural gas to Europe.

The signing ceremony took place in Cairo with the participation of Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar, who departed for Egypt's capital Tuesday night to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Egypt's Oil and Natural Resources Minister Tarek El-Molla and EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson signed the agreement on behalf of Egypt and the EU.

In recent weeks, Energy Ministry officials have held discussions with EU officials regarding the sale of Israeli gas to Europe, which will be transferred through an existing gas pipeline to Egypt, where the gas can then be transported to Europe.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the EU is determined to reduce its dependence on Russian gas and is therefore turning to a certain number of countries, including Israel, to sign agreements for the export of gas to the continent.

"Israel, Egypt and the European Union have signed a commitment to transfer natural gas to deal with the energy crisis," Elharrar said at a press conference following the ceremony.

"This is a statement to those who see in our region only evil forces and conflict. This agreement shows we are paving a new path of partnership, solidarity and stability. We are changing the way we are viewed in the region."