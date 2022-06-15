Report: Ben & Jerry's forces new hires to watch videos about Israel and the Palestinians

In a video by Omar Shakir, he accuses Israel of pursuing policies to force Palestinians out of their homes

All new employees of ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's employees are now required to attend a series of four lectures by activists on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to reports.

This includes one by Omar Shakir of Human Rights Watch, a leading activist expelled from Israel for supporting the boycott of the Jewish state, Jewish Insider reported Monday.

Last year, Ben & Jerry's caused an uproar when it announced it would no longer sell its products in the "Occupied Palestinian Territories," referring to settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Jewish Insider reported that the company makes new employees watch videos about racism in the United States and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict under the title "Scooper Series: Social Mission."

The news outlet published a portion of Shakir's video, noting that it was obtained from an employee who watched the videos.

In his video, Shakir accuses Israel of pursuing policies to force Palestinians out of their homes and to remove the population of Gaza "from Israel's demographic balance sheet."

On Wednesday, Israeli opposition parliament member Simcha Rothman of the Religious Zionism party reacted to the news, urging the government to cancel all benefits given to Ben & Jerry's parent company, Unilever.

“To this day, the Israeli government hasn’t taken any steps against Unilever and its participation in tenders hasn’t been prevented,” he said in a statement, according to The Times of Israel.