Unilever shareholder sues over Ben & Jerry's Israel boycott

Ben & Jerry's announced last July it would stop selling its products in the West Bank

Unilever was sued on Wednesday by a US shareholder who said the company mishandled the decision by its Ben & Jerry's unit to stop selling ice cream in what Unilever refers to as "Occupied Palestinian Territories."

According to the proposed class action in Manhattan federal court, Unilever improperly concealed the decision before it was announced, recognizing that many US states might divest from companies that support anti-Israel boycotts, yet stood behind it once the news became public.

Ben & Jerry's announced last July it would stop selling its products in the West Bank and parts of east Jerusalem, severing its three-decade relationship with an Israeli ice cream maker that rejected the ban.

This prompted some Jewish groups to accuse the company of antisemitism, and seven states later divested their pension fund investments in Unilever.

"As a result of defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the declines in the market value of Unilever ADRs, plaintiff and other class members have suffered significant losses and damages," the complaint said, according to Reuters.

The lawsuit was filed by a Michigan pension fund, the City of St. Clair Shores Police and Fire Retirement System.

Unilever did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters. Chief Executive Alan Jope and Unilever's board are also defendants.

Founded in 1978, Ben & Jerry's has long positioned itself as socially conscious and kept its independence to pursue that mission after being acquired by Unilever in 2000.