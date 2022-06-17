UK govt orders Julian Assange’s extradition to US

We’re not at the end of the road here, we’re going to fight this.”

The British government on Friday ordered the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges, a milestone in a decade-long legal saga sparked by his website’s publication of classified US documents.

Assange is wanted in the US for allegedly violating the Espionage Act by publishing military and diplomatic files in 2010, and could face up to 175 years in jail if found guilty.

WikiLeaks said it would challenge the order, and Assange’s lawyers have 14 days to lodge an appeal.

“We’re not at the end of the road here,” Assange’s wife, Stella Assange, said. “We’re going to fight this.”

He has been detained at a top-security jail in southeast London since 2019 for jumping bail in a previous case accusing him of sexual assault in Sweden.