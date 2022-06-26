G7 touts $600 billion global infrastructure plan to rival China

While obvious targets for the initiative are in Africa, South America and much of Asia are also on the radar

The G7 group of rich democracies on Sunday announced an attempt to compete with China's formidable Belt and Road Initiative by raising some $600 billion for global infrastructure programs in poor countries.

While the obvious targets for the US-led initiative are in Africa, South America and much of Asia are also on the radar.

The Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, unveiled by US President Joe Biden and G7 allies from Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the European Union, aims to fill a huge gap left as China uses its economic clout to stretch diplomatic tentacles into the furthest reaches of the world.

Biden said the target was for the United States to bring $200b to the table, with another $400b from the rest of the G7 by 2027.

Funding the kinds of projects that China currently dominates – everything from roads to harbors in far-flung corners of the world – is not "aid or charity," Biden said.

Highlighting the geostrategic thinking behind the plan, Biden said such projects "deliver returns for everyone, including the American people and the people of all our nations."

Around the world, the role of China's democratic rivals is "a chance for us to share our positive vision for the future" and for other countries to "see for themselves the concrete benefits of partnering with democracies," he added.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen echoed this, saying "it is up to us to give a positive, powerful investment impulse to the world.”

Although China was not referred to by name, the rivalry loomed large over the leaders' presentation, a relaunch of the first attempt at a Western infrastructure fund that Biden laid out during last year's G7 summit in Britain.