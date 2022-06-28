Turkey agrees to Sweden, Finland’s NATO membership

Three countries signed deal addressing Turkey’s concerns, such as arms exports and fight against terrorism

Turkey agreed to back Sweden and Finland’s membership of NATO, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto announced on Tuesday during the first day of the alliance’s summit in Spain.

The three countries signed a joint memorandum “to extend their full support against threats to each other’s security,” Niinisto was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The statement was confirmed by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

“I am pleased to announce that we now have an agreement that paves the way for Finland and Sweden to join NATO,” he told reporters.

“Turkey, Finland and Sweden have signed a memorandum that addresses Turkey’s concerns, including around arms exports and the fight against terrorism,” Stoltenberg added.

After landing in Madrid, where the summit is held, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had a two-hour meeting with Niinisto, Stoltenberg and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. The talks continued later in the evening with a breakthrough being made following Erdogan’s remarks that he wanted results, “not dry words.”

Turkey had previously strongly objected to Sweden and Finland joining the defense alliance, accusing them of failing to take a clear stance against terrorism. Any country that seeks to join NATO needs the unanimous support of its members.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia’s former president and now deputy chairman of the country’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev said that if Finland and Sweden joined NATO, Moscow would be “ready for retaliatory steps” to strengthen its borders, which could include installing Iskander missiles “on their threshold.”

The two Nordic countries submitted their bids to join NATO earlier in May after Russia's invasion of Ukraine put an end to years of their military non-alignment. Earlier on Monday, Stoltenberg announced that the US-led alliance would increase the number of its high-readiness forces to over 300,000 troops.