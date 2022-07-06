Blinken to call on G20 nations to put pressure on Russia, China over Ukraine

Blinken will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head to Asia on Wednesday ahead of a meeting with G20 foreign ministers, where he is expected to call on more pressure on Russia and warn China against supporting Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine.

Blinken’s trip will include a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday, but no talks are scheduled with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. According to the top US diplomat for east Asia, Daniel Kritenbrink, a "candid" exchange on Ukraine is expected between Blinken and Wang.

"This will be another opportunity... to convey our expectations about what we would expect China to do and not to do in the context of Ukraine," Kritenbrink said.

The last time Blinken and Wang met was in October.

Meanwhile, Washington has repeatedly called on China to stop supporting Moscow following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. Beijing earlier announced a “no limits” partnership with the Kremlin and refused to condemn Moscow’s aggression against its neighbor.

The White House in response warned China against providing Russia with military equipment or other material support for its war efforts, threatening Beijing with sanctions.

Despite rising tensions between the countries, Kritenbrink stressed that it was "absolutely critical" to maintain open lines of communication with Chinese counterparts to prevent “conflict and confrontation."

Another important issue on Blinken’s agenda during the upcoming meeting with G20 foreign ministers in Bali on Friday is pressuring Russia to reopen sea lanes in Ukraine.

Ramin Toloui, US assistant secretary of state for economic and business affairs, confirmed that Blinken would raise energy security questions and a UN initiative to get Ukrainian and Russian foodstuffs and fertilizer back to global markets.

Moscow is blamed for the global food crisis as Ukraine was one of the world’s main grain exporters before the invasion.

The United Nations voiced concerns over the food shortages caused by the occupied seaports with grain supplies being blocked by the Russian forces. Moscow in turn accused the West of “staging” the food crisis, referring to international sanctions imposed against Russia.