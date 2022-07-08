World leaders react to Shinzo Abe shooting

'Horrified by the despicable murder of Shinzo Abe, one of Japan's most preeminent leaders in modern times'

Japan's longest-serving leader, former prime minister Shinzo Abe, died on Friday after being shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election.

World leaders reacted to the news, sending their condolences.

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid said, "Abe was one of the most important leaders of modern Japan, and a true friend of Israel who brought about flourishing and prosperous relations between Israel and Japan," according to a statement from his office.

"His heinous murder will not change his distinguished legacy."

President Isaac Herzog responded, "Horrified by the despicable murder of Shinzo Abe, one of Japan's most preeminent leaders in modern times. We met when I chaired Israel's Opposition, and I was deeply impressed by his leadership, vision and respect for Israel. Grieving with his family and the whole Japanese people."

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the UK, tweeted, "Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe. His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people."

"Deeply saddened by the tragic death of Japanese Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe," said International Atomic Energy Agency Chief Rafael Grossi.

"I was honored to meet him and work with him on important issues for Japan."

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also released a statement, as well as a German government spokesperson and the French Foreign Affairs Ministry.