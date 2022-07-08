UN at impasse over cross-border Syria aid after Russia veto

The aid is a lifeline for more than 2.4 million people in the Idlib region

Russia on Friday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that would have extended cross-border aid to Syria by one year without Damascus's backing.

Western powers then voted down a competing resolution put forward by Moscow that proposed extending approval by just six months.

The authorization for the aid deliveries across the Syrian-Turkish border at Bab al-Hawa, which has been in effect since 2014, is set to expire Sunday.

The aid is a lifeline for more than 2.4 million people in the northwestern Idlib region of Syria, under the control of jihadists and rebels.

Thirteen of the fifteen Council members voted in favor of the text proposed by Norway and Ireland. China, which often votes the same way as Russia, chose to abstain.

The vote had been due to be held Thursday but was scrapped following disagreement between Russia and the West.

The extension would also be conditional on a "substantive report" by the secretary-general, including on the operation's transparency, progress on channeling aid across the front line, and progress on meeting humanitarian needs.

That text was already "an extreme compromise," said America's ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, accusing Russia of putting its "own political interests above the humanitarian needs of the Syrian people."

"Tragically people will die because of this vote," she told the chamber.