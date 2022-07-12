The Biden Visit: special broadcasts on i24NEWS

i24NEWS will broadcast live all the action surrounding the US president's historic visit

From the moment US President Joe Biden touches down at Ben Gurion Airport, Israel, on Wednesday, until the end of his visit to the Middle East on Saturday night, the i24NEWS English, French and Arabic channels will broadcast all events of the historic visit.

i24NEWS correspondents will report throughout the day from all the prime locations associated with the visit, as well as from a special studio in Jerusalem, the main studio at Jaffa Port, and from the channel's studios in the United States, France, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco.

i24NEWS correspondents will report from all hotspots, accompanied by regular updates and by commentators from the i24NEWS studios in Tel Aviv, and will broadcast reactions and responses to the visit from the channel's studios in the United States, France, Morocco and the UAE.

On the eve of President Biden's arrival in Israel, the evening editions will be broadcast from a special outdoor studio to be set up in Jerusalem: The English channel will broadcast a special edition of Middle East Now, hosted by Laura Cellier, at 19:00 local time, the Arabic channel will broadcast a special edition of its evening news, at 20:00 local, hosted by Ansam Salman, and at 21:00 local Benjamin Petrover will host a special broadcast of GGMO on the French channel.

Continuous ongoing reports will also appear throughout the day on the i24NEWS websites at www.i24NEWS.tv and on the channel's social networks.