US intelligence: Iran preparing drones for Russia in Ukraine

Sullivan: 'The Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs'

US intelligence shows Iran is preparing to provide Russia with drones to use in its operations in Ukraine, according to National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday.

"Our information indicates that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline," Sullivan told reporters.

Sullivan said US intelligence indicates Iran will begin training Russian troops on using the UAVs as soon as this month.

Drones have played a major role in the Ukraine war since Russia's invasion, both by Russia and Ukrainian fighters.

The development suggests the Moscow's war in Ukraine is "coming at a cost to the sustainment of its own weapons."

It is yet unclear if Russia has received any Iranian UAVs, but Sullivan pointed out that Iranian drones from Yemen have been used against Saudi Arabia.

The announcement comes ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit to the Middle East, where he will visit Israel before flying directly to Saudi Arabia. High up on the agenda is regional cooperation in response to the threat of Iran.

Talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have stalled in Vienna, and most recently Qatar, although the Biden administration remains adamant in its hope for an agreement to be reached.