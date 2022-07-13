LIVEBLOG: US President Joe Biden goes on historic Middle East tour

US President Joe Biden embarks on first trip to Middle East since taking office

US President Joe Biden departed from Washington DC for the Middle East on Tuesday evening. His first stop is Israel.

Air Force One left American soil and is due to land around 3:30 p.m. (12:30 p.m. GMT) at Ben Gurion airport in central Israel.

Biden will be greeted by Israel's President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Deputy Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, during an official reception at the airport.

From there the president will head to an Israeli army base for a briefing on Israel's complex of defense systems, including an anti-drone laser Iron Beam.

The American president will then visit the Holocaust Memorial Yad Vashem in Jerusalem accompanied by his Israeli counterpart and Prime Minister Yair Lapid.