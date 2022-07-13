LIVEBLOG: US President Joe Biden goes on historic Middle East tour

English
US President Joe Biden goes on historic Middle East tour

US President Joe Biden in the Middle East
US President Joe Biden embarks on first trip to Middle East since taking office

US President Joe Biden departed from Washington DC for the Middle East on Tuesday evening. His first stop is Israel

Air Force One left American soil and is due to land around 3:30 p.m. (12:30 p.m. GMT) at Ben Gurion airport in central Israel.

Biden will be greeted by Israel's President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Deputy Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, during an official reception at the airport.

From there the president will head to an Israeli army base for a briefing on Israel's complex of defense systems, including an anti-drone laser Iron Beam.

The American president will then visit the Holocaust Memorial Yad Vashem in Jerusalem accompanied by his Israeli counterpart and Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

July 13, 2022

Israel and the US are expected to release a joint declaration on future cooperation,according to a senior Israeli official.

The document titled “The Jerusalem Declaration on the US-Israel Strategic Partnership” will be unveiled after a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and US President Joe Biden on Thursday, The Times of Israel reported.

The statement commits the two countries to use all “national power” to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear bomb.  

Ariel Oseran, i24NEWS correspondent, reports from Ben Gurion Airport, where last preparations are underway ahead of Biden's arrival. The US President is expected to touch down in roughly 3.5 hours. 

Flyers are handed out to drivers at the entrance to Ben Gurion Airport announcing operational changes due to the visit of the US President

Ava Mergy/i24NEWS
