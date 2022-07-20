UN experts warn of ISIS, al Qaeda operating in conflict zones

Islamic State and al Qaeda are still operating in Africa, Asia, and the Levant, a new report states

The Islamic State and al Qaeda are still the greatest threats in conflict areas and their neighboring countries, UN experts said on Tuesday.

It warned that those areas where the terrorist organizations operate will have the ability to spread to other parts of the world if they are not dealt with sufficiently.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1549750975858106369 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In a report to the UN, the experts stated that they are mostly concerned about the Islamic State and al Qaeda operating in Africa, Asia, and the Levant, including Syria and Iraq, Israel Hayom reported.

Additionally, foreigners fighting with terrorist organizations - particularly the Islamic State - and members of their family are perceived as “another major potential threat multiplier,” the experts said.

The experts quoted one unnamed country reporting that Syria still has 120,000 “foreign terrorist fighters” in the country, with 11 camps remaining and around 20 prisons.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1549645660064043008 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Another country said that some 10,000 foreigners were still in the custody of the US-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Israel Hayom reported.

According to UN experts, the Islamic State is intending to create a new generation of extremists and is continuing its "cubs of the caliphate" approach implemented during its heyday in Syria and Iraq from 2014 to 2017.

Officially, the Islamic State was eliminated by Iraqi forces and a US-led coalition in 2017, and in 2019, then US President Donald Trump stated that the jihadist group was “100 percent defeated.”