WHO designates monkeypox as a global health emergency

The World Health Organization raised the global alert for monkeypox, designating the virus as a "global health emergency," the group's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on Saturday.

"I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern," he said.

Monkeypox has affected over 15,800 people in 72 countries, according to a tally by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published on July 20.

