Pope apologizes for 'evil' of Canadian indigenous schools

'I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against indigenous peoples'

Pope Francis on Monday made good on a promise to apologize to Canada's native people on their home land for the Church's role in schools where indigenous children were abused, branding forced cultural assimilation "evil" and a "disastrous error."

Speaking near the site of a former school, Francis apologized for Christian support of the "colonizing mentality" of the times. He called for a "serious investigation" of the so-called residential schools and more assistance to help survivors and descendants heal.

From the late 1800s to the 1990s, Canada's government sent about 150,000 children into 139 residential schools run by the Church, where they were cut off from their families, language and culture.

Many were physically and sexually abused by headmasters and teachers, and thousands are believed to have died of disease, malnutrition or neglect.

A traditional headdress was placed on the Pope, to applause by members of the indigenous community and survivors of the residential schools.

The 85-year-old pope is making the week-long apology tour of Canada to fulfill a promise he made to indigenous delegations that visited him this year at the Vatican, where he made the initial apology.

"I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against the indigenous peoples," said the pope, as he formally acknowledged "many members of the Church" had cooperated in "cultural destruction and forced assimilation."

Several hundred people, many in traditional clothing, were in attendance, along with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mary Simon, the country's first Indigenous governor general.