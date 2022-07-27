WHO: More than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, mostly in Europe

'This is an outbreak that can be stopped... The best way to do that is to reduce the risk of exposure'

There have been more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox reported by 78 countries, with the majority in Europe, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

The WHO declared the outbreak a global health emergency on Saturday.

So far, 98 percent of cases outside Africa – where the virus is endemic – were reported in men who have sex with men, according to the UN health agency.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged that group to consider reducing their sexual partners “for the moment,” AP News reported.

"This is an outbreak that can be stopped... The best way to do that is to reduce the risk of exposure," Tedros told reporters from Geneva, Switzerland.

"That means making safe choices for yourself and others."

Monkeypox is in the process of being renamed, to avoid the name being “weaponized” or used in a racist way, WHO emergencies director Mike Ryan said.

The WHO is recommending vaccination for high-risk groups, including healthcare workers and men who have sex with men with multiple sexual partners.

It cautioned that it takes several weeks after getting the second dose of a vaccine to be fully protected.

Israel received its first shipment of thousands of Jynneos vaccines against monkeypox on Wednesday, over a month after the first communal spread in the country was confirmed.

Some 10 percent of patients have been hospitalized in the current outbreak and five died, all of them in Africa, the WHO said.

Tedros said there are about 16 million doses of approved vaccines available, but only in bulk, so it would take several months to get them into vials.