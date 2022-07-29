UN investigator's 'Jewish lobby' comments taken out of context, rights chief claims

Comments were 'deliberately misquoted,' says UN commission

Israel, the United States and Britain on Thursday criticized an expert commissioned by the UN human rights body to examine the situation in the Middle East, accusing him of anti-Semitic remarks.

Miloon Kothari was quoted in the media as questioning Israel’s right to be a UN member state and alluding to a “Jewish lobby”: "We are very disheartened by the social media that is controlled largely by − whether it’s the Jewish lobby or it’s the specific NGOs."

The comments stoked longtime accusations by Israel, the US and others that the rights body is biased against Israel.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1552563133335601154 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Kothari, from India, is one of three members of the Commission of Inquiry created by the UN-backed Human Rights Council last year. The commission quickly countered that his comments had been deliberately misquoted.

Former UN human rights chief Navi Pillay, who heads the commission, said that "Kothari’s comments on efforts by governments as well as specific NGOs to discredit individual members of the Commission were again deliberately misquoted to imply that 'social media' was controlled by the Jewish lobby."

The commission was set up after the 11-day war last year between Israel and the terrorist Hamas group in Gaza. The fighting killed at least 261 people in Gaza and 14 people in Israel, according to the UN rights office.